Olivia's Roasted Pumpkin Pizza incorporates seasonal spices

YORK, Pa. — It's a fan favorite that hasn't graced the Olivia's menu in a while: pizza!
This Roasted Pumpkin Pizza is perfect to ward off the autumn chill with a little spice and everything nice.
The dough is topped with a Pecan Sage Cream sauce, fire-grilled blackened chicken, roasted pumpkin and shaved Brussels sprouts, then finished off with Asiago and mozzarella cheeses.
Roasted Pumpkin Pizza
Ingredients
2, 10-ounce dough balls
1 cup, roasted pumpkin
Pinch, sea salt
Pinch, black pepper
Pinch, white pepper
4, fresh sage leaves, sliced
1/2 cup, pumpkin purée
1 cup, heavy cream
1 tablespoon, Asiago cheese
1 tablespoon, Pecorino Romano cheese
1 cup, shredded mozzarella cheese
4 tablespoon, pecans, crushed
1 tablespoon, butter
1 tablespoon, brown sugar
Extra virgin olive oil to coat the pan
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Roll out the dough and dust it in semolina flour. Place it in a 10-inch pan that has been coated with the extra virgin olive oil. Cover the dough with a warm, damp towel. Proof it in the kitchen for approximately 45 minutes or until the dough has risen. Bake the dough for six minutes, then remove it from the oven. Transfer it to a baking screen and allow to cool. Add the Pecan Sage Cream (directions below). Layer the pizza with mozzarella, Brussels sprouts, pumpkin and blackened chicken. Top everything with a bit more sage cream. Bake the pizza for seven to eight minutes or until the cheese has melted and turned a nice sun-kissed golden brown.
Pecan Sage Cream
Directions
In a sauté pan, combine the crushed pecans, brown sugar and butter. Cook everything on medium heat until the sugar caramelizes. Add salt and pepper, making sure the contents of the pan don't burn. Add the heavy cream, puréed pumpkin and Romano cheese. Turn the heat up to high, stirring constantly, until the cheese melts—approximately one to two minutes. Add the fresh sage leaves and set aside.