Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Roll out the dough and dust it in semolina flour. Place it in a 10-inch pan that has been coated with the extra virgin olive oil. Cover the dough with a warm, damp towel. Proof it in the kitchen for approximately 45 minutes or until the dough has risen. Bake the dough for six minutes, then remove it from the oven. Transfer it to a baking screen and allow to cool. Add the Pecan Sage Cream (directions below). Layer the pizza with mozzarella, Brussels sprouts, pumpkin and blackened chicken. Top everything with a bit more sage cream. Bake the pizza for seven to eight minutes or until the cheese has melted and turned a nice sun-kissed golden brown.