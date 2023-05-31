Summer of seafood: Olivia's shares recipes for Chesapeake club sandwich, Maryland crab soup

YORK, Pa. — Earlier this week, Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of summer—which also means seafood season is in full swing.

Olivia's has you covered with recipes for two beloved seafood dishes best served side by side: a Chesapeake club sandwich with Maryland crab soup.

In a stock pot placed on medium-high heat, sauté the onions, carrots, celery and garlic butter for approximately five minutes. Add the remaining ingredients (except for the crab meat). Bring the pot to a boil and then add the crab meat. Remove the pot from heat.