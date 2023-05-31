x
Life

Summer of seafood: Olivia's shares recipes for Chesapeake club sandwich, Maryland crab soup

Olivia's has you covered for the start of summer seafood with recipes for two beloved dishes best served side by side.

YORK, Pa. — Earlier this week, Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of summer—which also means seafood season is in full swing.

Olivia's has you covered with recipes for two beloved seafood dishes best served side by side: a Chesapeake club sandwich with Maryland crab soup.

Chesapeake club sandwich

ingredients

Jumbo shrimp salad

Crispy fried soft shell crab

Crispy honey pepper bacon strips

Fresh greens

Sliced tomato

Mayonnaise

Old Bay

Toasted bread with mozzarella

Maryland crab soup

Ingredients

2 cups, celery, chopped

2 cups, onions, chopped

2 cups, carrots, chopped

1 pound, jumbo crab meat

1 pound, backfin crab meat

1/2 cup, fire roasted red pepper, diced

3 tablespoons, Old Bay

2 tablespoons, brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon, sea salt

2 cups, broccoli, chopped

2 cups, zucchini, chopped

2 cups, corn

1 cup, garlic butter

2 gallons, shrimp stock

3 cups, diced tomatoes

1 cup, peas

1 teaspoon, black pepper

Directions

In a stock pot placed on medium-high heat, sauté the onions, carrots, celery and garlic butter for approximately five minutes. Add the remaining ingredients (except for the crab meat). Bring the pot to a boil and then add the crab meat. Remove the pot from heat.

Enjoy the soup with your tall stacked seafood club sandwich!

