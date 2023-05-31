Summer of seafood: Olivia's shares recipes for Chesapeake club sandwich, Maryland crab soup

YORK, Pa. — Earlier this week, Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of summer—which also means seafood season is in full swing.
Olivia's has you covered with recipes for two beloved seafood dishes best served side by side: a Chesapeake club sandwich with Maryland crab soup.
Chesapeake club sandwich
ingredients
Jumbo shrimp salad
Crispy fried soft shell crab
Crispy honey pepper bacon strips
Fresh greens
Sliced tomato
Mayonnaise
Old Bay
Toasted bread with mozzarella
Maryland crab soup
Ingredients
2 cups, celery, chopped
2 cups, onions, chopped
2 cups, carrots, chopped
1 pound, jumbo crab meat
1 pound, backfin crab meat
1/2 cup, fire roasted red pepper, diced
3 tablespoons, Old Bay
2 tablespoons, brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon, sea salt
2 cups, broccoli, chopped
2 cups, zucchini, chopped
2 cups, corn
1 cup, garlic butter
2 gallons, shrimp stock
3 cups, diced tomatoes
1 cup, peas
1 teaspoon, black pepper
Directions
In a stock pot placed on medium-high heat, sauté the onions, carrots, celery and garlic butter for approximately five minutes. Add the remaining ingredients (except for the crab meat). Bring the pot to a boil and then add the crab meat. Remove the pot from heat.
Enjoy the soup with your tall stacked seafood club sandwich!