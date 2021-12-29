Olivia's prepares a 'good luck' dish to help you kick off your New Year

The Oliva's gang cook's a Figgy Grilled Rosemary Pork Chops meal, served with a side of kale and bacon.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Olivia's gang hopes you had a great Christmas and in the holiday spirit, they will be preparing a "good luck" meal to help you start your New Year off satisfied.

The two main ingredients found in this meal meant to help bring you good luck, according to Olivia's, are a sprinkle of black eyed peas served on top of the dish, and the green coloring of the kale to represent prosperity.

Without further ado, join Olivia's as they cook their Figgy Grilled Rosemary Pork Chops with a hearty heirloom tomato reduction, served over a Gorgonzola and Asiago polenta.

This dish comes with a side of kale and bacon and pairs well with a Jack Frosty cocktail to top it all off.

Heirloom Tomato Reduction

1/2 cup, cherry tomatoes, halved

1 teaspoon, kalamata olives, diced

1 tablespoon, Asiago cheese, shaved

1 teaspoon, garlic, minced

1 ounce, extra virgin olive oil

6 ounces, au jus

1 teaspoon, Romano cheese, grated

A pinch of black pepper

2 ounces, Red Wine

3 tablespoons, shallots, diced

1 teaspoon, rosemary, finely chopped

1 tablespoon, garlic buttet

In a pan on medium to high heat, add sauté shallots, garlic butter, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil. Deglaze the pan with red wine. Add the tomatoes, olives, and rosemary. Cook for approximately one minute. Then add the remaining ingredients, cooking to reduce to approximately 1/3. This step is now complete!

Figgy Polenta

1 and 1/2 cups, heavy cream

1 and 1/2 cups, chicken stock

1 cup, polenta

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

4 ounces, Gorgonzola cheese

2 ounces, Asiago cheese

A pinch of black pepper

1 tablespoon, rosemary, finely chopped

1/4 cup, dried figs, thinly sliced

In a pan placed on medium heat, cook heavy cream, chicken stock, and polenta for one to two minutes, stirring constantly. Then add figs and let it cook for an additional one to two minutes. You'll know the polenta is ready when it starts to thicken and pull away from the sides of the pan. Then, turn off the heat source and fold in the remaining ingredients. Your "good luck" dish is now ready to eat. Enjoy!

Cocktail: Jack Frosty

What you'll need:

Hypnotic

Vanilla vodka

Blue Curaçao

St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Cream of Coconut

Champagne

Pineapple juice

Rim: Sugar and coconut