Celebrate the summer solstice with Olivia's lemony salmon spiedini, mango mint daquiri

YORK, Pa. — Olivia's is celebrating the summer solstice and National Smoothie Day with the perfect cool-down combo: light, savory salmon skewers and a blended mango mint daiquiri.
The gluten free lemony salmon spiedini are delicately placed atop lightly grilled zucchini and squash over rice noodles and topped with a summer citrus dill sauce.
A smoothie-inspired fruity mint cocktail will end dinner on a refreshing note.
Meal
Summer citrus dill sauce
Ingredients
1 quart, chicken stock
1 tablespoon, arrowroot
1 whole lemon, juiced and zested
4 tablespoons, fresh dill, chopped
4 ounces, heavy cream
Pinch, nutmeg
Pinch, white pepper
2 tablespoons, shaved Asiago cheese
2 tablespoons, grated Romano cheese
4 ounces, white wine
1 tablespoon, fresh garlic, finely chopped
2 tablespoons, fresh basil, chopped
4 ounces, sun dried tomatoes, diced
Directions
In a pot placed on medium-high heat, bring the chicken stock to a boil. Add the wine, lemon juice, garlic, nutmeg, white pepper and arrowroot. Whisk the mixture vigorously until the sauce begins to thicken. Add the Asiago and Romano cheeses, heavy cream and sun dried tomatoes. Whisk the sauce until the cheeses have emulsified. Whisk in the zest, basil and dill. Remove the pot from heat and pour the sauce over the salmon.
Cocktail
Mango mint daiquiri
Ingredients
Bacardi rum
Captain Morgan spiced rum
Italicus Bergamot Orange Liqueur
Fresh mint
Fresh squeezed lime
Brown sugar or cane sugar
Mango nectar
Fresh honey mango
Directions
Blend all of the above ingredients in a blender until well incorporated. Pour the mixture into a glass. Garnish the drink with a fresh mint sprig and a dollop of whipped cream.