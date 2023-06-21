x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Celebrate the summer solstice with Olivia's lemony salmon spiedini, mango mint daquiri

Olivia's is celebrating the summer solstice and National Smoothie Day with the perfect cool-down combo: savory salmon skewers and a blended mango mint daiquiri.

More Videos

YORK, Pa. — Olivia's is celebrating the summer solstice and National Smoothie Day with the perfect cool-down combo: light, savory salmon skewers and a blended mango mint daiquiri.

The gluten free lemony salmon spiedini are delicately placed atop lightly grilled zucchini and squash over rice noodles and topped with a summer citrus dill sauce.

A smoothie-inspired fruity mint cocktail will end dinner on a refreshing note.

Meal

Summer citrus dill sauce

Ingredients

1 quart, chicken stock

1 tablespoon, arrowroot

1 whole lemon, juiced and zested

4 tablespoons, fresh dill, chopped

4 ounces, heavy cream

Pinch, nutmeg

Pinch, white pepper

2 tablespoons, shaved Asiago cheese

2 tablespoons, grated Romano cheese

4 ounces, white wine

1 tablespoon, fresh garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons, fresh basil, chopped

4 ounces, sun dried tomatoes, diced

Directions

In a pot placed on medium-high heat, bring the chicken stock to a boil. Add the wine, lemon juice, garlic, nutmeg, white pepper and arrowroot. Whisk the mixture vigorously until the sauce begins to thicken. Add the Asiago and Romano cheeses, heavy cream and sun dried tomatoes. Whisk the sauce until the cheeses have emulsified. Whisk in the zest, basil and dill. Remove the pot from heat and pour the sauce over the salmon.

Cocktail

More Videos

Mango mint daiquiri

Ingredients

Bacardi rum

Captain Morgan spiced rum

Italicus Bergamot Orange Liqueur

Fresh mint

Fresh squeezed lime

Brown sugar or cane sugar

Mango nectar

Fresh honey mango

Directions

Blend all of the above ingredients in a blender until well incorporated. Pour the mixture into a glass. Garnish the drink with a fresh mint sprig and a dollop of whipped cream.

More Videos

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Before You Leave, Check This Out