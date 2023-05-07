Olivia's prepares a Jamaican Chicken & Corn Wrap with a Watermelon Paloma

After getting that kick from the Jamaican Chicken & Corn Wrap, you can cool off and wash it down with a Watermelon Paloma.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The summer season is underway, and Olivia's is creating the flavors to match the seasons!

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Harry & Adrienne prepared a Jamaican Chicken & Corn wrap with a watermelon & mint salad to be paired with a watermelon Paloma.

You can check out the recipes below:

Jamaican Chicken & Corn Wrap, served with fresh Watermelon & Mint salad

Ingredients

1 lb. of chicken tenderloins

2 cups of shredded cabbage

1 cup of grilled corn

1 cup of shredded jicama

1 cup of Olivia’s Chipotle Ranch

1/2 cup of diced pineapple

1/2 cup of fire roasted red peppers

2 squeezed limes

A pinch of sea salt

Jamaican Marinade

Jamaican Allspice

Black Pepper

Sea Salt

E.V.O.O.

Scallions - diced

Jalapeños - diced

Fire Roasted Red Peppers- diced

Brown Sugar

Nutmeg

Fresh Thyme

Lemon Juice

Instructions

Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Pour over chicken. Let soak in. Grill chicken. Enjoy!

Cocktail

Watermelon Paloma

1800 Tequila

St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Watermelon Juice

Fresca or Grapefruit Soda

Fresh Lime

Simple Syrup

Cucumber garnish