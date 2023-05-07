Olivia's prepares a Jamaican Chicken & Corn Wrap with a Watermelon Paloma

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The summer season is underway, and Olivia's is creating the flavors to match the seasons!
Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Harry & Adrienne prepared a Jamaican Chicken & Corn wrap with a watermelon & mint salad to be paired with a watermelon Paloma.
You can check out the recipes below:
Jamaican Chicken & Corn Wrap, served with fresh Watermelon & Mint salad
Ingredients
- 1 lb. of chicken tenderloins
- 2 cups of shredded cabbage
- 1 cup of grilled corn
- 1 cup of shredded jicama
- 1 cup of Olivia’s Chipotle Ranch
- 1/2 cup of diced pineapple
- 1/2 cup of fire roasted red peppers
- 2 squeezed limes
- A pinch of sea salt
Jamaican Marinade
- Jamaican Allspice
- Black Pepper
- Sea Salt
- E.V.O.O.
- Scallions - diced
- Jalapeños - diced
- Fire Roasted Red Peppers- diced
- Brown Sugar
- Nutmeg
- Fresh Thyme
- Lemon Juice
Instructions
Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Pour over chicken. Let soak in. Grill chicken. Enjoy!
Cocktail
Watermelon Paloma
- 1800 Tequila
- St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- Watermelon Juice
- Fresca or Grapefruit Soda
- Fresh Lime
- Simple Syrup
- Cucumber garnish
Fill glass with ice. Add tequila, St. Germain, watermelon juice, limes, & simple syrup. Shake. Top off with Fresca. Garnish with fresh watermelon and cucumber. Cheers!