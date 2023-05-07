x
Life

Olivia's prepares a Jamaican Chicken & Corn Wrap with a Watermelon Paloma

After getting that kick from the Jamaican Chicken & Corn Wrap, you can cool off and wash it down with a Watermelon Paloma.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The summer season is underway, and Olivia's is creating the flavors to match the seasons!

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Harry & Adrienne prepared a Jamaican Chicken & Corn wrap with a watermelon & mint salad to be paired with a watermelon Paloma.

You can check out the recipes below:

Jamaican Chicken & Corn Wrap, served with fresh Watermelon & Mint salad

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. of chicken tenderloins
  • 2 cups of shredded cabbage
  • 1 cup of grilled corn
  • 1 cup of shredded jicama
  • 1 cup of Olivia’s Chipotle Ranch
  • 1/2 cup of diced pineapple
  • 1/2 cup of fire roasted red peppers
  • 2 squeezed limes
  • A pinch of sea salt

Jamaican Marinade

  • Jamaican Allspice
  • Black Pepper
  • Sea Salt
  • E.V.O.O.
  • Scallions - diced
  • Jalapeños - diced
  • Fire Roasted Red Peppers- diced
  • Brown Sugar
  • Nutmeg
  • Fresh Thyme
  • Lemon Juice

Instructions

Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Pour over chicken. Let soak in. Grill chicken. Enjoy!

Cocktail

Watermelon Paloma

  • 1800 Tequila
  • St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
  • Watermelon Juice
  • Fresca or Grapefruit Soda
  • Fresh Lime
  • Simple Syrup
  • Cucumber garnish

Fill glass with ice. Add tequila, St. Germain, watermelon juice, limes, & simple syrup. Shake. Top off with Fresca. Garnish with fresh watermelon and cucumber. Cheers!

