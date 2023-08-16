Olivia's endless summer spritzer caps off the season with a glow

Although the end of August is approaching, Olivia's extends the season with their Endless Summer Spritzer and fire-grilled swordfish.

YORK, Pa. — Garden tomatoes shine in Olivia's latest swordfish dish.

The fire-grilled deep sea delight is paired with a baked heirloom tomato campanelle formaggio for a pop of color and garden freshness.

And although the end of August is approaching, Olivia's extends the season with their Endless Summer Spritzer.

Meal

Swordfish

Season the swordfish on both sides with sea salt and black pepper. Grill it on a high-heat grill. Squeeze some fresh lemon on top and add fresh chopped parsley.

Baked campenelle formaggio

Ingredients

2 pounds, campenelle pasta, cooked al denté in chicken stock

2 cups, Gruyère cheese, shredded

1 cup, cheddar cheese, shredded

1 1/2 cups, Parmesan cheese, grated

1 teaspoon, black pepper

1/2 teaspoon, nutmeg, freshly grated

2 cups, Vidalia onions, julienned

2 cups, heirloom tomatoes (ripe and ugly), cut in chunks

4 tablespoons, garlic butter

1 pinch, chili flake

2 cups, heavy cream

4 tablespoons, sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

4 tablespoons, fresh basil, torn to release flavor

2 tablespoons, slurry (1 tablespoon cornstarch to 1 tablespoon water)

1/2 cup, starchy chicken stock

Directions

In a heavy-bottom pot placed on high heat, melt the garlic butter. Add the onions, cooking for approximately two to three minutes, until caramelized. Add the starchy chicken stock and heavy cream, whisking for approximately two minutes. Add the slurry. Add all of the cheeses, seasonings and tomatoes, stirring on medium heat for approximately two to three minutes. Add the campanelle pasta. Pour everything into a casserole dish. Top it with additional cheese and bread crumbs. Bake the dish in an oven preheated to 425 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 10-12 minutes or until perfectly golden brown.

Seasoned bread crumb topping

Ingredients

Dried oregano

Granulated garlic

Sea salt

Black pepper

Toasted bread crumbs

Directions

Toss all of the ingredients together. Add the bread crumbs to top of the formaggio and bake.

Cocktail

Summer is still here, and before it comes to an end, Olivia's making the most out of ripe cantaloupe and fresh mint. The drink slowly introduces fall with a hint of ginger.

Endless Summer Spritzer

Ingredients

Midori Melon Liqueur

Ginger liqueur

Chardonnay wine (or your preferred white wine)

Simple syrup

Fresh chopped cantaloupe

Fresh mint

Ginger ale

Fresh cucumber garnish

Directions