Keep your 'Barbie' summer going with Olivia's 'Malibu Barbie on the beach' cocktail

Olivia's is serving up the last of summer with their fire-grilled Greek steak kabobs and a "Malibu Barbie on the beach" cocktail.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Olivia's is serving up the last of summer with their fire-grilled Greek steak kabobs.

The dish is presented along with crispy fried Yukon gold potatoes topped with feta crumbles, fresh dill, extra virgin olive oil, lemon and tzatziki sauce. A bonus side of Greek-style dolmades topped with a savory lemon dill sauce rounds out the Mediterranean feast.

Cap off the summer vibes with a pop culture twist on a classic cocktail: the Malibu Barbie on the beach.

Meal

Steak marinade

Ingredients

1 lemon, juiced and zested

4 ounces, extra virgin olive oil

Pinch, salt

1 teaspoon, black pepper

1 tablespoon, oregano

1 teaspoon, rosemary, finely chopped

1 teaspoon, thyme, finely chopped

1 tablespoon, fresh garlic

2 teaspoons, Dijon mustard

Dolmades

Ingredients

3 pounds of ground beef

4 ounces, rice (Uncle Ben’s)

1/4 cup, fresh parsley

1/2 cup, red onion, diced

Pinch, sea salt

1/2 teaspoon, black pepper

1 tablespoon, oregano

1/2 cup, celery, diced

1/2 cup, carrots, diced

2 ounces, fire-roasted red peppers

1/2 teaspoon, allspice

2 tablespoons, dill

1 tablespoon, garlic, minced

12 grape leaves

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients together (except for the grape leaves). Place an equal portion of the mixture directly on each grape leaf, placed in the middle. Tuck it in and roll the leaf up. Steam the wrapped leaves in a large pot until thoroughly cooked through.

Gluten-free lemon dill sauce

Ingredients

4 cups, chicken stock

1/2 cup, fresh dill, chopped

3 lemons, squeezed

1/2 cup, white wine

4 tablespoons, garlic Butter

1/2 cup, fresh parsley, finely chopped

Slurry: 2 ounces, cornstarch to 2 ounces, water

Directions

In a pot, bring the chicken stock to a boil. Add the slurry and whisk it vigorously. Add the remaining ingredients. Cook everything for approximately three to four minutes or until the sauce thickens.

Cocktail

Malibu Barbie on the beach

Ingredients

Malibu rum

Kinky vodka

Cranberry juice

Orange juice

Pineapple juice

Grenadine

Fresh pineapple

Dragon fruit, cubed

Directions