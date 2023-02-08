Keep your 'Barbie' summer going with Olivia's 'Malibu Barbie on the beach' cocktail

YORK, Pa. — Olivia's is serving up the last of summer with their fire-grilled Greek steak kabobs.
The dish is presented along with crispy fried Yukon gold potatoes topped with feta crumbles, fresh dill, extra virgin olive oil, lemon and tzatziki sauce. A bonus side of Greek-style dolmades topped with a savory lemon dill sauce rounds out the Mediterranean feast.
Cap off the summer vibes with a pop culture twist on a classic cocktail: the Malibu Barbie on the beach.
Meal
Steak marinade
Ingredients
1 lemon, juiced and zested
4 ounces, extra virgin olive oil
Pinch, salt
1 teaspoon, black pepper
1 tablespoon, oregano
1 teaspoon, rosemary, finely chopped
1 teaspoon, thyme, finely chopped
1 tablespoon, fresh garlic
2 teaspoons, Dijon mustard
Dolmades
Ingredients
3 pounds of ground beef
4 ounces, rice (Uncle Ben’s)
1/4 cup, fresh parsley
1/2 cup, red onion, diced
Pinch, sea salt
1/2 teaspoon, black pepper
1 tablespoon, oregano
1/2 cup, celery, diced
1/2 cup, carrots, diced
2 ounces, fire-roasted red peppers
1/2 teaspoon, allspice
2 tablespoons, dill
1 tablespoon, garlic, minced
12 grape leaves
Directions
Mix all of the ingredients together (except for the grape leaves). Place an equal portion of the mixture directly on each grape leaf, placed in the middle. Tuck it in and roll the leaf up. Steam the wrapped leaves in a large pot until thoroughly cooked through.
Gluten-free lemon dill sauce
Ingredients
4 cups, chicken stock
1/2 cup, fresh dill, chopped
3 lemons, squeezed
1/2 cup, white wine
4 tablespoons, garlic Butter
1/2 cup, fresh parsley, finely chopped
Slurry: 2 ounces, cornstarch to 2 ounces, water
Directions
In a pot, bring the chicken stock to a boil. Add the slurry and whisk it vigorously. Add the remaining ingredients. Cook everything for approximately three to four minutes or until the sauce thickens.
Cocktail
Malibu Barbie on the beach
Ingredients
Malibu rum
Kinky vodka
Cranberry juice
Orange juice
Pineapple juice
Grenadine
Fresh pineapple
Dragon fruit, cubed
Directions
Muddle a bit of the pineapple along with the grenadine in the bottom of a glass. Top the muddled ingredients with ice. Add all of the rest of the ingredients except the dragon fruit. Shake the drink. Top it with the dragon fruit cubes. Garnish the cocktail with fresh pineapple.