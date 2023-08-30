Olivia's prepares a feast from Greece

Learn to cook octopus for the traditional Octopothi Stifatho, then finish the meal off with an ouzo cocktail that will have you saying "stin Iyamas" (cheers)!

SKIATHOS, Greece — It's a feast straight from Greece!

Olivia's brings you an authentic Greek dish all the way from the Mediterranean. Learn to cook octopus for the traditional Octopothi Stifatho, then finish the meal off with an ouzo cocktail that will have you saying "stin Iyamas" (cheers)!

Meal

Greek Octopothi Stifatho

Ingredients

1 kilogram, octopus, cleaned and beak removed

6 cups, water

3 tablespoons, balsamic vinegar

2 bay leaves

6 white peppercorns

4 cloves, garlic

1 teaspoon, sea salt

Directions for cooking the octopus

Boil all of the ingredients on high heat for approximately 25 minutes. Turn off the heat and remove the octopus, setting it aside to cool. Cut the octopus into one-inch pieces.

Ingredients

4 cups, extra small shallots or fresh pearl onions

2 bay leaves

8 fresh garlic cloves

4 whole cloves

1/2 teaspoon, ground allspice

2 tablespoons, brown sugar

1 cup, extra virgin olive oil

2 cups, red wine

1/2 cup, balsamic vinegar

16 ounces, ground tomatoes

1 cup, water

Directions

In a pot placed on high heat, start with the extra virgin olive oil. Then add the onions, bay leaves, peppercorns and octopus. Sauté everything for approximately four minutes. Add the red wine, tomatoes, garlic, cloves, allspice, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar and water. Cook everything on medium-high heat for approximately 20-25 minutes or until the ingredients are just tender. Serve over sea salt baked potatoes.

Sea salt baked potatoes

Ingredients

2 pounds, Yukon fingerling potatoes

6 ounces, coarse sea salt

Directions

Wash and dry the potatoes. Place them in a baking dish. Add the salt. Bake the potatoes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, until fork-tender. Wipe off the excess salt and spoon press the potatoes. Plate them and top them with the Octopothi Stifatho mix.

Cocktail

Ingredients

Ouzo

Mastika

Fresh peaches, chopped

Lemonade soda

Directions