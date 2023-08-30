Olivia's prepares a feast from Greece

SKIATHOS, Greece — It's a feast straight from Greece!
Olivia's brings you an authentic Greek dish all the way from the Mediterranean. Learn to cook octopus for the traditional Octopothi Stifatho, then finish the meal off with an ouzo cocktail that will have you saying "stin Iyamas" (cheers)!
Meal
Greek Octopothi Stifatho
Ingredients
1 kilogram, octopus, cleaned and beak removed
6 cups, water
3 tablespoons, balsamic vinegar
2 bay leaves
6 white peppercorns
4 cloves, garlic
1 teaspoon, sea salt
Directions for cooking the octopus
Boil all of the ingredients on high heat for approximately 25 minutes. Turn off the heat and remove the octopus, setting it aside to cool. Cut the octopus into one-inch pieces.
Ingredients
4 cups, extra small shallots or fresh pearl onions
2 bay leaves
8 fresh garlic cloves
4 whole cloves
1/2 teaspoon, ground allspice
2 tablespoons, brown sugar
1 cup, extra virgin olive oil
2 cups, red wine
1/2 cup, balsamic vinegar
16 ounces, ground tomatoes
1 cup, water
Directions
In a pot placed on high heat, start with the extra virgin olive oil. Then add the onions, bay leaves, peppercorns and octopus. Sauté everything for approximately four minutes. Add the red wine, tomatoes, garlic, cloves, allspice, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar and water. Cook everything on medium-high heat for approximately 20-25 minutes or until the ingredients are just tender. Serve over sea salt baked potatoes.
Sea salt baked potatoes
Ingredients
2 pounds, Yukon fingerling potatoes
6 ounces, coarse sea salt
Directions
Wash and dry the potatoes. Place them in a baking dish. Add the salt. Bake the potatoes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, until fork-tender. Wipe off the excess salt and spoon press the potatoes. Plate them and top them with the Octopothi Stifatho mix.
Cocktail
Ingredients
Ouzo
Mastika
Fresh peaches, chopped
Lemonade soda
Directions
In the bottom of a mixing glass, add the peaches, a few drops of ouzo and the Mastika. Muddle everything together and add ice. Add one shot of ouzo (2 ounces). Shake the drink very vigorously to incorporate all of the flavors. Pour it into a glass and top with lemonade soda. Garnish the cocktail with fresh peaches.