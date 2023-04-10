Olivia's prepares a hearty autumn Chicken Mulligatawny Soup

Meal

In a pot, heat the extra virgin olive oil. Add the chicken and sear both sides. Add the onions, carrots, celery, peanuts and pumpkin, then add the garlic butter. Cook for three - four minutes on high. Add the flour to make roux. Cook everything for approximately one - two minutes, being sure to it doesn’t burn. Add the lentils, rice, chicken stock, pepper, turmeric, bay leaves, oregano and curry. Bring the mixture to a boil. Turn the heat back to medium and cook everything for an additional 10 - 20 minutes or until the lentils and rice are almost tender. Remove the chicken and chop it up. Place the chicken back in the pot, along with the apples. Finish cooking the dish on medium heat for approximately 10 - 15 minutes or until the lentils are tender. Serve the soup with grilled pita seasoned with garlic butter, garam masala and hummus.