Life

Olivia's prepares a hearty autumn Chicken Mulligatawny Soup

YORK, Pa. — As fall rolls in, many people may be looking for the soup recipe of the season.

Olivia's thick and hearty Chicken Mulligatawny Soup is perfect for fending off the first cool drafts of the later months.

Autumn also brings Halloween, which is the perfect time to make a spooky Dracula's Kiss cocktail.

Meal

Chicken Mulligatawny Soup

Ingredients

1 cup, onions, chopped

1 cup, carrots, chopped

1 cup, celery, chopped

2 cups, pumpkin, chopped

2 cups, apples, chopped

1/2 cup, peanuts, chopped

2 pounds, chicken thighs

1/2 cup, basmati rice

1 cup, lentils

3 tablespoons, flour

1 teaspoon, garlic

1/2 gallon, chicken stock

1/2 cup, Coco Lopez Coconut Milk

3 tablespoons, garlic butter

1 teaspoon, black pepper

1 teaspoon, turmeric

1/2 teaspoon, Greek oregano

3 tablespoons, fresh parsley

1 tablespoon, curry powder

3 each, bay leaves

4 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil

Directions

In a pot, heat the extra virgin olive oil. Add the chicken and sear both sides. Add the onions, carrots, celery, peanuts and pumpkin, then add the garlic butter. Cook for three - four minutes on high. Add the flour to make roux. Cook everything for approximately one - two minutes, being sure to it doesn’t burn. Add the lentils, rice, chicken stock, pepper, turmeric, bay leaves, oregano and curry. Bring the mixture to a boil. Turn the heat back to medium and cook everything for an additional 10 - 20 minutes or until the lentils and rice are almost tender. Remove the chicken and chop it up. Place the chicken back in the pot, along with the apples. Finish cooking the dish on medium heat for approximately 10 - 15 minutes or until the lentils are tender. Serve the soup with grilled pita seasoned with garlic butter, garam masala and hummus. 

Cocktail

Dracula’s Kiss

Ingredients

Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey

Chambord

Pomegranate juice

Fresh squeezed lemon

Blackberry garnish

Directions

Fill a glass with ice. Add the whiskey, Chambord, pomegranate juice and fresh lemon. Shake and strain the drink into a martini glass. Garnish the cocktail with fresh blackberries.

