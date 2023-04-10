Olivia's prepares a hearty autumn Chicken Mulligatawny Soup

YORK, Pa. — As fall rolls in, many people may be looking for the soup recipe of the season.
Olivia's thick and hearty Chicken Mulligatawny Soup is perfect for fending off the first cool drafts of the later months.
Autumn also brings Halloween, which is the perfect time to make a spooky Dracula's Kiss cocktail.
Meal
Chicken Mulligatawny Soup
Ingredients
1 cup, onions, chopped
1 cup, carrots, chopped
1 cup, celery, chopped
2 cups, pumpkin, chopped
2 cups, apples, chopped
1/2 cup, peanuts, chopped
2 pounds, chicken thighs
1/2 cup, basmati rice
1 cup, lentils
3 tablespoons, flour
1 teaspoon, garlic
1/2 gallon, chicken stock
1/2 cup, Coco Lopez Coconut Milk
3 tablespoons, garlic butter
1 teaspoon, black pepper
1 teaspoon, turmeric
1/2 teaspoon, Greek oregano
3 tablespoons, fresh parsley
1 tablespoon, curry powder
3 each, bay leaves
4 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil
Directions
In a pot, heat the extra virgin olive oil. Add the chicken and sear both sides. Add the onions, carrots, celery, peanuts and pumpkin, then add the garlic butter. Cook for three - four minutes on high. Add the flour to make roux. Cook everything for approximately one - two minutes, being sure to it doesn’t burn. Add the lentils, rice, chicken stock, pepper, turmeric, bay leaves, oregano and curry. Bring the mixture to a boil. Turn the heat back to medium and cook everything for an additional 10 - 20 minutes or until the lentils and rice are almost tender. Remove the chicken and chop it up. Place the chicken back in the pot, along with the apples. Finish cooking the dish on medium heat for approximately 10 - 15 minutes or until the lentils are tender. Serve the soup with grilled pita seasoned with garlic butter, garam masala and hummus.
Cocktail
Dracula’s Kiss
Ingredients
Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey
Chambord
Pomegranate juice
Fresh squeezed lemon
Blackberry garnish
Directions
Fill a glass with ice. Add the whiskey, Chambord, pomegranate juice and fresh lemon. Shake and strain the drink into a martini glass. Garnish the cocktail with fresh blackberries.