Jazz up a classic comfort food with Olivia's butter poached lobster grilled cheese

Split the lobster tails in half and season them with salt and pepper. Add the white wine to a sauté pan. Gently heat the pan to warm it. Add the butter, one piece at a time. Whisk until the butter is completely melted. Keep the pan on low-medium heat—do not allow it to boil. Add the lemon wheel and thyme. Add the lobster, placing the meat side down. Cook each side for approximately two to three minutes. Carefully separate the meat from the tail when it’s just firm. Discard the tails. Add the lobster meat back into the butter. Cook another two to three minutes on low.