Exploring paranormal phenomena in Pennsylvania | FOX43 Book Club

FOX43's Ally Debicki and York County Libraries' John Miller introduced the next book to be featured in the FOX43 Book Club. The discussion will be Oct. 31.

YORK, Pa. — Welcome to a new month of the FOX43 Book Club!

We partner with local libraries to create a Book Club featuring authors from Pennsylvania, highlighting the stories of our surrounding communities.

John Miller, director of library administration for York County Libraries, joined FOX43's meteorologist Ally Debicki to introduce October's read, "Coal Region Hoodoo: Paranormal Tales from Inside the Pit," authored by Pennsylvania's Maxim W. Furek.

"Coal Region Hoodoo" is Furek's newest book. He frequently writes about rock music and paranormal phenomena. In this latest novel, Furek delves into a wide variety of supernatural activity in Pennsylvania. The author tackles a plethora of topics, including stories of men trapped in the bottom of coal mines to the existence of Bigfoot and other cryptids, to famous serial killers like Gary Heidnik and notorious institutions like the Pennhurst Asylum.

Those who are interested in participating in the Book Club discussion on Oct. 31 can find the book at many online retailers, libraries or Furek's website. A catalog search of libraries in the area found a copy in the YCL system.

Readers can also ask their preferred library to request the novel from Access PA, a statewide library resource sharing network.

If "Coal Region Hoodoo" doesn't get your fingers itching to turn pages, check out the video above for two other book recommendations from Miller.

We invite you to join Ally and digital content producer Kayleigh Johnson for their Facebook Live discussion of "Coal Region Hoodoo: Paranormal Tales from Inside the Pit" on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. The Live will be hosted on the FOX43 Book Club's Facebook group.