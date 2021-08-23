How to navigate 'vampire relationships,' with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Aug. 23 to discuss how to avoid people that "suck the life out of you."

YORK, Pa. — You ever get a text or call from someone and you just dread responding to it?

These people are negative, complain constantly, and generally make you feel drained after speaking with them.

These are what the chicks from Chick2Chick call "vampire relationships." This week, they spoke with Amanda Levison, of the Neurofeedback and Counseling Center in Harrisburg, about how to navigate a vampire in your life, how to recognize them, and how to avoid them.

