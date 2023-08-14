Get shakin' for National Rum Day with these cocktails

YORK, Pa. — This Wednesday isn't just another hump day—it's also National Rum Day!
Nate Snelbaker with Fine Wine and Good Spirits demonstrates how to make three fun cocktails to celebrate.
These drinks can even be made virgin with a homemade, non-alcoholic substitute featuring raisins, butter and molasses to mimic the taste of rum.
Watermelon Sugar-ito
Ingredients
- 10 mint leaves, plus 1 for garnish
- ½ tablespoon, fresh lime juice
- 4 ounces, Jam Cellars Sugar Sweet White
- 2 ounces, dark rum
- 4 ounces, watermelon puree
- Watermelon cube, for garnish
- Lime wheel, for garnish
Directions
- Muddle the first two ingredients in a mason jar.
- Add the rest of the ingredients—except for the garnishes—and ice; stir.
- Garnish with skewered watermelon cube, mint leaf and lime wheel.
Havana Nights
Ingredients
- 1 ounce, white rum
- ½ ounce, fresh lime juice
- ½ ounce, orange juice
- ½ ounce, simple syrup
- Orange peel, for garnish
- Maraschino cherry, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all of the ingredients into a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Garnish the cocktail with the skewered orange peel and cherry.
Rum Runner
Ingredients
- 1 ounce, light rum
- 1 ounce, dark rum
- 1 ounce, blackberry flavored brandy
- 1 ounce, banana liqueur
- 1 ounce, orange juice
- 1 ounce, pineapple juice
Directions
- Combine all of the ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake the cocktail and pour it into a highball glass.