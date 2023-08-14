Get shakin' for National Rum Day with these cocktails

Nate Snelbaker with Fine Wine and Good Spirits is getting prepared for National Rum Day with three fun cocktails.

YORK, Pa. — This Wednesday isn't just another hump day—it's also National Rum Day!

Nate Snelbaker with Fine Wine and Good Spirits demonstrates how to make three fun cocktails to celebrate.

These drinks can even be made virgin with a homemade, non-alcoholic substitute featuring raisins, butter and molasses to mimic the taste of rum.

Watermelon Sugar-ito

Ingredients

10 mint leaves, plus 1 for garnish

½ tablespoon, fresh lime juice

4 ounces, Jam Cellars Sugar Sweet White

2 ounces, dark rum

4 ounces, watermelon puree

Watermelon cube, for garnish

Lime wheel, for garnish

Directions

Muddle the first two ingredients in a mason jar. Add the rest of the ingredients—except for the garnishes—and ice; stir. Garnish with skewered watermelon cube, mint leaf and lime wheel.

Havana Nights

Ingredients

1 ounce, white rum

½ ounce, fresh lime juice

½ ounce, orange juice

½ ounce, simple syrup

Orange peel, for garnish

Maraschino cherry, for garnish

Directions

Combine all of the ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish the cocktail with the skewered orange peel and cherry.

Rum Runner

Ingredients

Directions