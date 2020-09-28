National Coffee Day is September 29: Here's where you can get a free cup of joe

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 28.
It's National Coffee Day on Tuesday and what better way to celebrate than with a free cup of joe.
Here’s a list of all the places where you can snag a free cup to get you through the day:
- 7-Eleven Rewards app users may receive an offer to get any size coffee for $1. Offers are regional.
- Barnes and Noble stores will offer up a free cup of coffee with any purchase of a baked good. What’s better than a good book and a free cup of coffee?
- Caribou Coffee is letting you buy any large beverage and get 50% off any bag of prepackaged beans to take home.
- Duck Donuts is offering a free coffee with any in-store purchase at its participating locations!
- Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase!
- Godiva doesn’t just make delicious chocolate, they make tasty coffee as well. On National Coffee Day, customers can get 30% off of their bagged coffee. Not a bad deal!
- Krispy Kreme rewards members can get a free cup of coffee and a donut that day as well. Everyone is allowed a free brewed coffee, no purchase necessary!
- Sheetz is offering a free cold brew when you order through the Sheetz app.
- Starbucks will celebrate with a free future drink when you order a grande or larger beverage with their order-ahead feature on the app.
- Wawa's new and existing rewards members will receive one free any size coffee.