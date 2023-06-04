Make a National Burrito Day meal with Taqueria El Camino

DOVER, Pa. — Today is National Burrito Day!
To celebrate, FOX43 brought in Ethan Greer, owner of Taqueria El Camino in Dover, to show Jackie and Sean how to make their signature carnitas burrito and elote salad.
"This is a three-day process," Greer said. "We slow cook it in not only its own marinade, but also lard as well, to give it that tender and authentic feel. I learned this technique in Mexico City. We brought it all the way from Mexico City to Dover, Pennsylvania, and people love it. Great flavor."
Greer says the secret to preventing the tortilla from breaking as you roll your burrito is to warm the tortilla up first.
In morning anchor Sean Streicher's words, "You don't just make a burrito, you build it with love."
Taqueria El Camino's elote salad, a Mexican corn salad, is made the same way.
"I can assure you it'll be the most delicious version of street corn salad you'll ever have," Greer said.
Jackie, Sean and Danielle can confirm that's true for the carnitas burrito:
Burritos are delicious enough to celebrate every day, but if you're feeling particularly hungry for one on this holiday, you can stop by Taqueria El Camino located at 81 W. Canal St. in Dover for their signature carnitas burrito and elote salad.