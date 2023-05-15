National Bike Month celebrated with free rides at Red Rose Transit

Red Rose Transit Authority is offering passengers free bus rides if they choose to bike to work.

In honor of National Bike to Work Week, officials are encouraging people to take multi-modal forms of transportation to promote physical and financial help.

“For public transit, we just are a more economical option for the public; on average, a monthly pass is $42 as opposed to what it costs to fill up a tank per week,” said Greg Downing, executive director at RRTA.

Downing said that the impact isn’t just for the week if passengers decide to commute via transit. It also cuts down on carbon emissions throughout the city of Lancaster.

“With having mass transit we are able to reduce the emissions, transit more people, and get people to where they’re going as well as help the traffic flow in the city,” said Downing.

RRTA's bus fleet has bike racks located on the front of the vehicle for customers to use. The bike racks can carry two bikes at one time.