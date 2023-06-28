Finding a purrfect fit for National Adopt a Cat Month

June is National Adopt a Cat Month, and the Columbia Animal Shelter is hoping people will come in and bring home a furry friend.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — June is National Adopt a Cat Month, and the Columbia Animal Shelter is hoping people will come in and take home a furry friend.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide each year. Columbia Animal Shelter is one of those who are working to keep cats and dogs off the street.

“There are a lot of things that we do for these animals when we bring them in,” said Michelle Unkow, client and service provider at Columbia Animal Shelter. “We make sure that they get spayed and neutered; we also have them spayed and vaccinated and make sure they’re up to date on their shots.”

Columbia Animal Shelter dedicates its time to rescuing and rehoming animals who come in off the street. Unkow said the resources and support from the community are greatly needed as the need for saving animals increases.

“As a nonprofit, we rely heavily on donations—both financial donations and with supplies,” said Unkow.

If adopting isn’t the right move for a family right now, Unkow says people are more than welcome to come in and spend time with the cats. This helps them become more social and acclimated to human interaction, touch and behaviors.