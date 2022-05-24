A 69-year-old Virginia woman who went missing last week was found alive Monday in a pine forest less than a mile from her home, authorities said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SIMPLICITY, Va. — A Virginia sheriff says a 69-year-old woman who went missing last week has been found alive in a dense pine forest less than a mile from her home.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office says the search for Aletha Gee Walton began May 17, when her family discovered she was missing and alerted authorities.

Officials say she was last seen at her home in the Simplicity area two days earlier. Search and rescue organizations and agencies from around the state joined the search and she was found Monday about .8 miles from home in a pine forest with thick underbrush.

1/2: UPDATE: Missing #PrinceEdwardCounty Woman, Ms. Aletha Walton, SAFELY LOCATED Monday AM (5/23/22) in densely wooded area less than a mile from her home. She's at S'side Commty Hospital now for assessment. @VDEM pic.twitter.com/i0lQtffcOy — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) May 23, 2022

Walton was assessed by medical personnel and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.