Kick off the unofficial start to summer with these Memorial Day cocktails

YORK, Pa. — Wine specialist Drew Cottle from Fine Wine and Good Spirits shared three fruity, fresh cocktail recipes to kick off the unofficial start of summer over Memorial Day weekend.
Tangerine gimlet
Ingredients
- 2 ounces, Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- 2 ounces, tangerine juice
- 1 ounce, simple syrup
- Orange sanding sugar, for garnish
Directions
- Rim a martini glass with the orange sugar; set aside.
- Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnish, into a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain the drink into a prepared glass.
Apricot almond crusta
Ingredients
- 1 ounce, Jacquin’s Apricot Flavored Brandy
- ½ ounce, di Amore Amaretto
- ½ ounce, Tanqueray London Dry Gin
- ¾ ounce, fresh lemon juice
- 1 dash, bitters
- Orange peel, for garnish
- Strawberry, for garnish
- Sugar, for garnish
Directions
- Rim a cocktail glass with the sugar; set it aside.
- Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and double strain the mixture into the prepared glass.
- Garnish the drink with the orange peel and a strawberry.
Tiki flaming
Ingredients
- ¾ ounce, Kraken Black Spiced Rum
- ¾ ounce, Del Maguey Vida de San Luis Del Rio Mezcal
- ¼ ounce, Campari
- ¾ ounce, pineapple juice
- ½ ounce, fresh lime juice
- ¼ ounce, simple syrup
- Pineapple cubes, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnish, in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Garnish the drink with skewered pineapple cubes.