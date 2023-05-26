x
Life

Kick off the unofficial start to summer with these Memorial Day cocktails

Wine specialist Drew Cottle shared three fruity, fresh cocktail recipes to kick off the unofficial start of summer.

YORK, Pa. — Wine specialist Drew Cottle from Fine Wine and Good Spirits shared three fruity, fresh cocktail recipes to kick off the unofficial start of summer over Memorial Day weekend.

Tangerine gimlet

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Rim a martini glass with the orange sugar; set aside. 
  2. Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnish, into a shaker filled with ice. 
  3. Shake and strain the drink into a prepared glass.

Apricot almond crusta

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Rim a cocktail glass with the sugar; set it aside.
  2. Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
  3. Shake and double strain the mixture into the prepared glass.
  4. Garnish the drink with the orange peel and a strawberry.

Tiki flaming

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Combine all of the ingredients, except for the garnish, in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake and strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
  3. Garnish the drink with skewered pineapple cubes.

