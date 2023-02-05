Artichoke flatbread with arugula salad | Seasonal Servings

Artichokes are in season, and Andrea Michaels shows us how to prepare them from scratch. They are paired with seasonal arugula in a Mediterranean flatbread.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Earthy artichokes are in season, and this week’s Seasonal Servings takes advantage of their peak freshness.

Instead of the can or the jar—or even frozen—we’re going to prepare them from scratch! It’s easy, but takes time, so we’ll keep it simple by using them in a flatbread.

We’ll top it with a lightly dressed salad using our second seasonal ingredient, arugula. This adds a fresh and peppery bite, along with that additional seasonal flare!

Artichoke and arugula flatbread

Ingredients

4 artichokes

2 cups, arugula

2 flatbreads

4-6 tablespoons, sundried tomato pesto

½ can, pre-sliced black olives

1/3 cup, thinly sliced red onion

1/3 cup, thinly sliced green bell pepper

½ block, crumbled feta cheese

1 cup, Italian cheese blend

2 teaspoons, fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon, olive oil and 1 tablespoon, olive oil (divided)

1 teaspoon, Italian seasoning

Artichoke Preparation

Start by cutting off most of the stem and pulling off any loose leaves along the stem and base of the artichoke. Using a serrated knife, cut the tops of the artichokes off, just about where the leaves are bunched together the most. Artichokes oxidize and brown just like an apple or an avocado, so rub cut areas with some lemon juice to slow the process. Just an FYI—it won't stop the oxidation completely. Then, snip the pointed parts off the remaining leaves.

This took about five to eight minutes for four artichokes. Cooking the artichokes takes more time, but it's easy to set up. I chose to steam them. Start by filling a large pot with water. Squeeze any leftover lemon juice, throw the lemons in, and bring it to a boil. Add the artichokes; cover and reduce to a simmer. Let them cook for about 35 to 40 minutes, until the bottoms and stems are fork-tender. The leaves should also peel right off. Remove from the pot and let them cool for a few minutes.

Once the artichokes are cooled, remove all the leaves. Scoop out the stringy middle section and the purple part. This is called the choke, and it's not edible. Remove the stem and chop the remaining parts. Those are your artichoke hearts! You could save the softer leaves in the middle or use them too, but this recipe focuses specifically on the hearts.

Flatbread Preparation

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Using the 1 tablespoon of olive oil, coat the edges of the flatbread and season with the 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning. Then spread the sundried tomato pesto on top. Divide the Italian cheese blend between the two flatbreads. Add the artichokes, red onion, green pepper, black olives and feta cheese. Bake the flatbreads for about eight to 10 minutes, or until desired crispiness.