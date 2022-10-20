McCormick Riverfront Library celebrates grand reopening in Harrisburg

"We are here as a safe space, for you to rest and recharge, learn and grow. Whatever you want to do, you are welcome in the library," said Karen Culling.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — McCormick Riverfront Library celebrated its grand reopening Thursday, marking the end of a $3.5 million renovation project that joined the library with the home of its founder.

The renovation project added more than 5,000 square feet of space. Library officials say this additional space will be used to teach science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math to children.

The newly expanded library also has a job and business center, as well as a coffee shop, the first café to be in any Dauphin County library location.

"In my opinion, this is the library of the future, not the library of the past," said Executive Director of the Dauphin County Library System Karen Culling.

