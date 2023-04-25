Introducing May's read | FOX43 Book Club

FOX43's Ally Debicki and Kreutz Creek Library's Jennifer Johnson introduced the third book to be featured in the FOX43 Book Club. The discussion will be on May 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Welcome to the third month of the FOX43 Book Club!

We are partnering with local libraries to create a Book Club featuring authors from Pennsylvania, highlighting the stories of our surrounding communities.

Jennifer Johnson, library manager at York County Library System's (YCL) Kreutz Creek Library, joined FOX43's meteorologist Ally Debicki to introduce the third month's selection, "Funny How Things Change."

The teen romance novel follows 17-year-old Remy Walker as he tries to navigate growing up and the possibility of leaving his tiny hometown deep in the West Virginia Appalachian Mountains. His beloved girlfriend, Lisa Perkins, is determined to escape their dead-end town by going away to college in Pennsylvania. Remy must decide if he will go with her or stay behind—and his decision isn't made any easier when a fascinating young artist shows up from out of state, making Remy see his home through new eyes.

"Funny How Things Change" is the work of author Melissa Wyatt. A lifelong Pennsylvanian, Wyatt makes her home in York with her husband and two sons. She wrote another teen novel, "Raising the Griffin," in 2004.

Those who are interested in participating in the Book Club discussion on May 30 can find the book at many online retailers or at libraries in the surrounding area.

YCL owns several copies of "Funny How Things Change." It is available in regular print and as an ebook.

Readers can also ask their preferred library to request the book from Access PA, a statewide library resource sharing network.

If "Funny How Things Change" doesn't get your fingers itching to turn pages, check out the video above for two other book recommendations from Johnson.

We invite you to join Ally and digital content producer Kayleigh Johnson for their Facebook Live discussion of "Funny How Things Change" on May 30 at 10 a.m. The Live will be hosted on the FOX43 Book Club's Facebook group.