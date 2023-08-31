Playing in the marching band | Tyler Tries It

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield went to York Suburban High School to learn what it takes to march, play and conduct like a pro in the school's band.

YORK, Pa. — Schools across central Pennsylvania are back in session.

That means pep rallies, Friday night lights—and of course, marching bands.

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield went to York Suburban High School in York County to learn what it takes to march and play like a pro in the school's band.

Tyler learned how to march in sync with other players, twirl a flag with the color guard and keep the rhythm with a snare drum.

Korbin Shearer, the marching band director at YSHS, said he wants to create a positive atmosphere so his students can reach their full potential.

"It takes a lot of focus and energy, but it’s a very fun environment," said Shearer. "Once you're out on the field, you're really pulling a lot of different information together and putting it in a team environment to produce a show.”

More importantly, Shearer wants students to make memories that will last a lifetime.

"To be able to watch them walk out onto the field at a football game or a competition with pride, you can see it in their eyes that they’re excited and ready to go," said Shearer. "I hope what they take away is when they have a show so good they get shivers down their back.”