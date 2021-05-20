2 Montgomery County kids awarded for their heroic actions

One stopped a toddler from running into the street and the other helped his dad during a medical emergency.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The ‘Right Care When It Counts’ award is awarded to a child who acted so others would receive “the right care when it counts."

According to a press release sent out by the Montgomery Department of Police, two children in our area embody this is being presented with the award by the Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMMS).

So who are these brave kids and what heroic acts did they perform?

Cortlynn was performing her morning safety patrol duties at her elementary school on Jan. 29, 2020, when she observed a toddler dash ahead of her parent and run in the direction of the busy 'drop off' loop.

Cortlynn grabbed the toddler before she entered the roadway and into oncoming traffic. Cortlynn's quick thinking and her immediate action exemplify the crucial traits of a safety patrol.

Ten-year-old Holden called 911 on July 13, 2020, when his father suffered a medical emergency at home. Holden, while comforting his younger sister, answered every question posed by the call taker in a calm and articulate manner.

Holden continually updated the call taker on his father’s condition and was able to provide the dispatcher with important information to assist medical personnel. Holden, despite being worried about his father’s condition, stayed focused on getting the care his father needed.