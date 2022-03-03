Let's check out the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg! | Wandering Weatherman

The only museum in the United States that illustrates the entire story of the American Civil War is right in our own backyard.

Welcome to the first few days of meteorological Spring!

Our next segment for the Wandering Weatherman features the Civil War Museum, located right in the heart of Harrisburg.

The National Civil War Museum is truly a hidden gem in South Central Pennsylvania, especially for all you history-lovers out there. This is the only museum in the U.S. that illustrates the entirety of the Civil War, and tells the whole story of one of the most troubled chapters in American history.

The wide variety of firearms, clothing and letters chronicle the triumphs and tragedies of our nation's Civil War.

Our tour begins on the second floor, which features around ten galleries, starting with a timeline of events and issues prior to the Civil War.

This floor covers the reasons the war broke out, how armies were formed, and the weapons and equipment that were used. It also includes campaign plans, maps and music of the 19th century.

On the first floor, we'll learn about the Battle of Gettysburg, the role of women, the legacy of Abraham Lincoln and so much more.

Here we learn that Lincoln passed down into American memory as the Great Emancipator and a martyr, a humble man to the people and a great wartime leader.

Temperatures at the time of the Battle of Gettysburg were in the 80's. Historians say that marching over 30 miles to reach the battlefield would have taken a physical toll on soldiers.

Add in the thick wool uniforms, supplies and weapons that needed to be carried along and it likely would have been a lot of strain on the soldiers' bodies.