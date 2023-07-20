The Lebanon Area Fair is back with new additions

Guests can make their way to the Lebanon Valley Exposition Center and Fairgrounds on July 22.

LEBANON, Pa. — Nearly 50,000 people are expected to make their way to the Lebanon Valley Exposition Center and Fairgrounds for the Lebanon Area Fair.

It all kicks off on July 22 and runs until July 30.

Guests flocking to the fairgrounds can expect plenty of new surprises, including a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) match featuring Three Legacies Wrestling, based out of Lancaster. It is co-owned by former WWE superstar Jesus "Ricardo" Rodriguez. There will be three exhibition matches for family friendly entertainment.

There are also plenty of returning favorites.

Eight thousand exhibits are judged and on display in the various halls and barns. If you want a bit more thrill, head over to the Midway for countless rides the whole family can enjoy.

Fairgoers can also expect to see Lebanon County livestock, such as poultry, rabbits, beef cattle, hogs, sheep, goats, dairy cattle and horses. The majority of the stock are entered by school-age children enrolled in 4-H and FFA projects.

There is free admission from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children under 10 years old are admitted free all day, every day. After 3 p.m., admission for ages 10 and up is $5 daily.