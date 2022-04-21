Learn how to practice reflective listening | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on April 21 to discuss how to better reflect on your conversations with others.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When it comes to listening, we could all use a little practice.

While on the show, Reihm spoke about the idea of "reflective listening," which involves paying close attention to the content and feeling expressed in another persons' communication, she says.

The second part of reflective listening, according to Reihm, is after you've heard and listened to what the other person has to say, is letting them know that you understand what they're saying.

When we practice reflective listening, we become better listeners, and thus, sustain more meaningful connections with others, Reihm says.

To view the whole interview, check out the clip above.