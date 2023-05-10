Tap out a tune on the streets of Lancaster with 'Keys for the City' piano exhibit

Nineteen custom-painted pianos will soon grace the streets of Lancaster for anyone to play to their hearts' content.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 20, 2022.

In just six short days, 19 pianos custom-painted by diverse artists will once again grace the streets of Lancaster, waiting to be played by those passing by.

Music For Everyone, a Lancaster-based nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the power of music as an educational and community-building tool throughout Lancaster County, announced that the “Keys for the City” exhibit will return on Tuesday, May 16.

“We’re excited to celebrate the return of the Keys for the City pianos. Over the years, the way the Lancaster community has embraced and cared for the pianos has been truly inspiring. We’re excited at the Keys for the City pianos’ return. It offers a chance to build community through the power of music, and further solidifying Lancaster’s status as 'The Street Piano Capital of the World,'" said Brendan Stengle, director of operations of MFE. “This project is a literal expression of what this organization is about – Access to and Music For Everyone.”

The pianos will be placed throughout the city at various hot spots, sidewalk locations and neighborhood sites accessible to the public 24/7.

Three of the 19 instruments have a special message behind them.

The "Music For Everyone" piano will draw attention to the work that the organization is doing.

The “Songs For Justice" piano will be a further extension of the Songs for Justice initiative. The instrument, and the mission as whole, seeks to create change in communities by starting conversations about social inequities.

Finally, the "C-Note" piano will display the names of anyone who makes a $100 donation to MFE.

Local businesses, including American Music Theatre, Atlee Hall, Church World Service, CH&E Construction, JK Mechanical, Kitchen Kettle Village, The Lancaster Arts Hotel, Leadership Lancaster, Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, Milagro House, Tellus360, UPMC, Willow Valley Communities and WXPN, sponsored the pianos.