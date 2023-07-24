Ingredients from Lancaster shine at Philadelphia farm-to-table steakhouse

The Lancaster Farm Fresh co-op provides Urban Farmer in Philadelphia with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Philadelphia may not have the sprawling fields of agriculture we're used to seeing here in south central Pennsylvania, but one restaurant isn't letting that stop them from providing their customers with farm-fresh ingredients.

Urban Farmer, a farm-to-table steakhouse located in the big city, prides themselves on keeping their food fresh and local. This is possible party due to a partnership with Lancaster Farm Fresh Co-Op, a group of farmers who work together to grow their best produce and other goods.

"When you start off with quality ingredients like this, you really don't have to do much to it," Jacob Altemus, executive sous chef at Urban Farmer, said. "It just kind of takes care of itself. You just kind of get out of the way."

"We really try to pursue it in the greatest extent that we can,"

Altemus cooked up a blackened salmon BLT that shows off the bright produce sources from Lancaster.

The restaurant also participates in a program that allows people to order and take home "Community Supported Agriculture" boxes that contain some of the fresh ingredients from the co-op.

"What's also really cool is that each farm box has a different set of ingredients," Altemus said. "Each week, I make something different with that mystery basket, and I make recipes for them so they get to show up, kind of sample 'okay this is what you can do with your farm basket' and then take the recipe home and they can make it themselves."