Lancaster County gears up for another busy tourist season

Lancaster County launched an ice cream trail this summer to help people discover everything the area has to offer.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — For some, Lancaster County is their beautiful home.

For others, it is a tourist destination with the best of everything: idyllic countryside, city excitement and farm-to-table eating.

No matter your relationship to the county, there is plenty for people everywhere to enjoy.

Discover Lancaster recently announced that they welcomed 9.8 million visitors to the county last year, bringing in $2.5 billion in revenue.

The organization is gearing up for another busy season of tourism in Lancaster, developing new experiences and bringing back fan favorites to keep peoples' calendars full all summer.

The Lancaster County Ice Cream Trail is new this year. It is modeled on the previously successful Coffee Trail and offers people a chance to redeem store discounts, earn points and win prizes. Those interested can participate in the trail by checking to the 25 stops on the digital passport, available to be downloaded at the link above. The trail runs through Sept. 30.

Other excursions to consider when making plans in Lancaster include:

Unique Lancaster Experiences' new electric bike tour in the city

Lititz Bikeworks' self-guided tour on the rail trail

Sailing on the Susquehanna River aboard the Chief Uncas, a vintage, wooden electric boat

Hiking, biking, jogging, etc. on the Safe Harbor Railroad Trestle Bridge

Dutch Wonderland's 60th anniversary