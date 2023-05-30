Introducing June's read | FOX43 Book Club

FOX43's Ally Debicki and Adams County Library's Jess Laganosky introduced the fourth book to be featured in the FOX43 Book Club. The discussion will be on June 28.

YORK, Pa. — Welcome to the fourth month of the FOX43 Book Club!

We are partnering with local libraries to create a Book Club featuring authors from Pennsylvania, highlighting the stories of our surrounding communities.

Jess Laganosky, librarian with the Adams County Library System, joined FOX43's meteorologist Ally Debicki to introduce June's read, "Dead of Autumn" by Sherry Knowlton.

The novel is the first in a five-book series focused on Alexa Williams, a successful lawyer who must use her knowledge of Pennsylvania and local history to solve mysteries thrust upon her.

"Dead of Autumn" finds Alexa trying to unravel a murder mystery that may have been set in motion decades ago. As she works to figure out the story behind the dead body she and her dog find in the woods, Pennsylvania legends, dangerous extremists and new romances swirl around her. Alexa can't shake the sneaking suspicion that the body has something to do with the murdered Babes in the Woods.

Author Sherry Knowlton draws inspiration from her own life and travels to write her novels. She lives in the mountains of south central Pennsylvania—where the Alexa Williams series takes place—with her husband, Mike. Post-retirement, the two often travel internationally, exploring places around the globe and gathering fodder for the author's two-part travel memoir, "Beyond the Sunset."

Those who are interested in participating in the Book Club discussion on June 28 can find the book at many online retailers or at libraries in the surrounding area.

A catalog search found copies in the York and Dauphin county library systems. The Adams County Library System is in the process of obtaining a copy of their own.

Readers can also ask their preferred library to request the novel from Access PA, a statewide library resource sharing network.

If "Dead of Autumn" doesn't get your fingers itching to turn pages, check out the video above for two other book recommendations from Laganosky.

We invite you to join Ally and digital content producer Kayleigh Johnson for their Facebook Live discussion of "Dead of Autumn" on June 28 at 10 a.m. The Live will be hosted on the FOX43 Book Club's Facebook group.