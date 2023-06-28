Introducing July's read | FOX43 Book Club

FOX43's Ally Debicki and Martin Library's Jill Westen introduced the fourth book to be featured in the FOX43 Book Club. The discussion will be on July 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Welcome to the fifth month of the FOX43 Book Club!

We are partnering with local libraries to create a Book Club featuring authors from Pennsylvania, highlighting the stories of our surrounding communities.

Jill Westen, library member services librarian with the York County Library System, joined FOX43's meteorologist Ally Debicki to introduce July's read, "RubyFruit Jungle" by Rita Mae Brown.

The novel, now at its 50th anniversary, was Brown's debut work. The author, poet and Emmy-nominated screenwriter is an outspoken LGBTQ+ advocate, a theme that weaves throughout her books. Brown has penned a number of other books and series, including one co-authored by her cat: the Mrs. Murphy Mysteries. Originally from York County, Brown now makes her home in Virginia.

"Rubyfruit Jungle" is a coming-of-age autobiographical novel that tells the story of Molly Bolt, who lives in the South with her adoptive parents and refuses to shun her romantic desires to fit in with society. The beautiful young woman sets out to forge her own path and create a life in which she can be free and happy.

Those who are interested in participating in the Book Club discussion on July 25 can find the book at many online retailers or at libraries in the surrounding area.

A catalog search found copies in the York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Perry and Juniata county library systems as a hard copy, ebook or audiobook.

Readers can also ask their preferred library to request the novel from Access PA, a statewide library resource sharing network.

If "Rubyfruit Jungle" doesn't get your fingers itching to turn pages, check out the video above for two other book recommendations from Westen.

We invite you to join Ally and digital content producer Kayleigh Johnson for their Facebook Live discussion of "Rubyfruit Jungle" on July 25 at 10 a.m. The Live will be hosted on the FOX43 Book Club's Facebook group.