International Go Kart Week speeds into central Pennsylvania

Autobahn Indoor Speedway is offering "all you can race" deals at their Lemoyne, Cumberland County location.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Drivers... start your engines!

International Go Kart Week is riding into central Pennsylvania, and Autobahn Indoor Speedway is getting in on the celebration.

They're offering "all you can race" from Monday, Sept. 18 to Friday, Sept. 22. On Saturday and Sunday, they're taking $5 off their race packages. A reservation is required.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway says the concept of International Go-Kart Week can be traced back to the early 2000s.

A group of go-kart racers from around the world met during an informal event with a desire to celebrate the sport at a global level.

Their idea was simple: to dedicate a week every year to go-karting where enthusiasts from all over the world could come together, exchange stories, showcase their skills and promote the sport they so passionately love.