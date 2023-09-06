"In the Heights" opens tonight at Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts in York. Usanavi and his friends dream and work for a better future in New York City.

YORK, Pa. — Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway debut is coming soon to a theater in York.

"In the Heights" opens tonight at Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts and will run through June 18.

The musical follows the storylines of several neighbors as their lives overlap and converge. Everything comes to a head when bodega owner Usnavi sells a winning lottery ticket, and everyone is set abuzz dreaming about what they would do with the money.

Much like the characters in the show, the cast became a tight-knit community.

"We all worked close together and we all grew closer as a family the more that we worked at this," Louis Salazar, who plays Usnavi, said.

The Broadway show was adapted into a movie in 2021. Salazar says even if you've seen the film, it's worth coming to see the show because it's far different from the adaptation.

The musical's message is important, too.

"I just want everyone to understand that regardless of whether it's your native home, home is where the heart is, where the community is," Salazar said. "It doesn't matter where you are, so long as you're happy."

A curated art gallery titled “Mira!” that features the artwork of nine local Latinx artists will be available for viewing before, during and after every performance.

Tickets can be bought online. They will also be available at the door, but will cost $2 more when purchased there. Salazar recommends purchasing tickets in advance to ensure your seat in case the show sells out.