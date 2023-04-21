Daffodil show sprouts in Chambersburg this weekend

The Flow Show is a long-standing event in the Chambersburg community—the first recorded Chambersburg Daffodil Show was held all the way back in 1935.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — This weekend, daffodils will fill the gardens of Chambersburg for the 87th annual Flower Show.

The Chambersburg Garden Club and Tuscarora Daffodil Group will be co-hosting the show at the First Lutheran Church, located at 43 West Washington St. in Chambersburg. The show runs from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

It's been a long-standing event in the Chambersburg community—the first recorded Chambersburg Daffodil Show was held all the way back in 1935. According to organizers, the annual event is also the oldest continuously running show in the U.S.

This year's theme, which all arrangers are asked to emulate, is "In The Beginning."

Consisting mainly of daffodils, anyone can create a design and submit arraignments. The public also gets to select the People's Choice winner.