How to talk to your kid about mental health | Family First

On Our Sleeves is providing parents with tips to start conversations with their children about mental health through Operation: Conversation.

Asking kids about how their day went or what they learned in school is an easy task, but how can those conversations lead to deeper talks about mental health?

“We know that conversation is one of the simplest, most effective ways to make an impact, break stigma and give kids a voice when it comes to their mental health,” said Ariana Hoet, PhD, clinical director of On Our Sleeves and a pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Our research shows that parents know this, too, and they’ve shared that they need additional support in starting and maintaining these important mental health conversations.”

The COVID-19 pandemic put an even larger strain on children's mental health, making these conversations more crucial than ever.

While 93% of parents of kids under 18 say it is important to talk to kids about mental health, 53% said they need help knowing how to start and engage in these conversations, according to On Our Sleeves.

Having regular, open conversations with kids about their thoughts, feelings and emotions can make children feel more comfortable opening up to their caregivers and help parents identify when they may need extra support.

Less than half of Americans have a foundational knowledge of discussing mental health, as only 43% say that their families communicated openly about this issue while they were growing up, On Our Sleeves said.

To get the conversation started, Operation: Conversation offers these three tips:

Set the stage.

Ask open-ended questions.

Find the right time for difficult conversations. Pick a time when everyone is calm and emotions are not high. Ask permission to start the conversation and if your child is not ready, ask them when a good time would be. Make sure you're in a private area with low interruptions.