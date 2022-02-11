Singles, Valentine's Day is a holiday you can celebrate, too

It doesn't matter if you’re in a relationship or not. You're worth celebrating. Life Coach Dr. Nakisha Watts believes self-love is what’s most important.

“We've been taught that people are supposed to celebrate us and do all of these things, and we forget to celebrate ourselves,” said Watts. “You are important. Although we're able to take care of everybody else, you must take care of yourself, because that's the key.”

According to Watts, self-love takes many forms, like a shopping trip or a nice hot bath after a long day at work. But it’s also about nourishing your mind, body, and spirit. Watts shares seven ways to do that.

“A lot of times when we talk about self-love, we think about those material things that we can do to make ourselves feel better,” said Watts. “But we have to deal with ourselves internally.”

Finding ways to refill your cup is also essential, according to Watts.