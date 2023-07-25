Forecasted extreme heat expected to affect several operations across southcentral Pennsylvania

A forecasted heatwave is expected to spread across central Pa. through the weekend. In response, counties are preparing the public for the heat in their own ways.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A forecasted heatwave is expected to spread across central Pennsylvania through the weekend. In response, counties are preparing the public for the heat in their own ways.

Franklin County announced Tuesday that its Chambersburg, Greencastle and Tuscarora senior activity centers will be open for extended hours (from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 as cooling stations.

Older Franklin County residents are also welcome to escape the heat at the county's five other senior activity centers, which will be operated under their normal hours of operation. For a list of locations and hours of operation, click here.

The extreme heat is expected to affect collections by Republic Services in York County as well.

According to the company, all collections on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 will begin one hour earlier at 5 a.m. in the City of York.

Customers are being asked to plan ahead as the city may periodically approve days/weeks of collections to begin at 5 a.m. due to extreme heat throughout the summer.

It is recommended during extreme heat to place items out for collection after 5 p.m. the evening prior to normal collection. When a 5 a.m. start time is approved for specific dates, the crews will not return for items placed out after 5 a.m.

The Shapiro administration also released guidelines on how to properly care for yourself, others and animals in the heat, click here for that article.