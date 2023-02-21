Honey mustard chicken ties winter into spring | Seasonal Servings

In this week's Seasonal Servings, Andrea Michaels ties spring into winter with a honey mustard marinated chicken! Lemon helps tie in spring veggies to this marinade!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — February is almost over, and March is right around the corner!

This week’s Seasonal Servings ties over some winter elements into spring as we start transitioning between seasons!

A honey mustard marinated chicken uses lemon to complement and lighten savory winter rosemary in order to tie in more “springy” sides. These include a lemony asparagus quinoa and a Brussels sprouts blend!

Asparagus, lemon and quinoa scream, “SPRING!” Brussels sprouts, a winter vegetable, is combined with leeks and fennel for a more spring-like vegetable blend. Add some crispy bacon, and you’ve got another great side to complement this chicken!

Honey Mustard Marinated Chicken

Ingredients

1 tablespoon, stone ground mustard

1 tablespoon, Dijon mustard

1-2 tablespoons, honey, to taste

1 tablespoon, rosemary, chopped

½ lemon, juiced

1 garlic clove, minced

½ cup, avocado oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Lemony Asparagus Quinoa

Ingredients

1 bunch, asparagus, chopped in roughly 2-inch pieces

1 cup, quinoa

2 cups, water, plus 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon paste (or 2 cups, chicken stock)

2 garlic cloves, whole and peeled

1 lemon, zested and then juiced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Spring Brussel Sprout Blend

Ingredients

12 ounces, Brussels sprouts

2 leeks, washed, tops removed and sliced crosswise

1 fennel bulb, top and core removed, then sliced lengthwise

6 slices, bacon

1 tablespoon, avocado oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Combine the ingredients for the honey mustard marinade and whisk together. Place two chicken breasts in a Ziploc bag, add the marinade, and let it sit in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, but overnight is best. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with foil and add the chicken breasts. Reserve the marinade for basting. Cook the chicken for about 30 to 35 minutes until cooked thoroughly. After 10 minutes, baste the chicken breast. Do this again at the 20-minute mark.

While the chicken breast is cooking, you can start on chopping your vegetables. First start with the asparagus. Once the asparagus is chopped, be ready to add it to the chicken baking tray with about 10 to 15 minutes left. It’s okay if the asparagus cooks a little in the marinade!

Once the other vegetables are chopped, you can arrange them on another foil-lined baking sheet. Layer the Brussels sprouts first and then the fennel, followed by the leeks. Top everything with avocado oil. If you have a baking rack, place it over the vegetables and lay the bacon slices on the rack. If you don’t have one, that’s fine! Just lay the slices overtop the bed of vegetables. Cook until the bacon is crispy, remove from the oven, and let it all cool until the bacon is cool enough to handle. Crumble the bacon overtop of the vegetable blend.

With 15 minutes left, you’ll also want to start the quinoa. Bring the water and bouillon paste (or 2 cups of stock) to a boil. Add two whole garlic cloves, then the quinoa, and cook according to package directions.

Remove the chicken breasts and asparagus when done. Let the chicken cool for about 5 minutes. While you’re waiting, remove the garlic cloves from the quinoa and discard them. Add the asparagus and lemon juice to the quinoa. Toss to combine, and then top it with the lemon zest.