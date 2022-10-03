x
Life

Hone your communication skills | Coaching You

The ability to effectively communicate with others is an essential life skill, and Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 to discuss how to get better at it.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The ability to effectively communicate with others is an essential life skill. 

This is why Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on March 10 to discuss how to improve this skill.

She discussed the following: 

Active listening vs. critical listening

  • Critical listening evaluates the speaker's content and forms a response based in the listener's opinions and thoughts.
  • Active listening creates a space for the speaker to feel heard and validated by listening without judgment. 

Examples of active listening:

  • Nonverbal cues
  • Reflection of feelings
  • Clarifying
  • Summarizing

To view the whole interview, check out the clip above.

If you'd like to ask Reihm a question, you can email her at lizkinglifecoach@gmail.com or visit her Facebook page here. Your question might even make it on air. 

