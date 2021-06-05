The York Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

"The York Home and Garden Show provides inspiration for home improvement projects of all kinds," according to a press release.

YORK, Pa. — The 53rd Annual York Builders Association (YBA) Home and Garden Show is set to return to the Weis Arena at the York Fairgrounds May 7 to 9.

"The York Home and Garden Show provides inspiration for home improvement projects of all kinds and gives area residents an opportunity to see and learn about the latest indoor and outdoor home and garden products and services directly from trusted local experts all under one roof for three days," a press release said.

The event will be adhering to COVID-19 mitigation orders such as requiring masks and social distancing, but those who chose to attend will be able to enjoy engaging with experts on new home building, remodeling, financing, heating and air conditioning, and much more, also according to the release.

The show will also feature a marketplace of vendors selling something for the whole family, such as flowers, beef jerky, stained glass, beauty products, and more.

“Our event is ideal for anyone looking for inspiration or for those who would like to find a reliable professional to help them see a project through," Haley Miller, YBA Events Coordinator said.

Parking for this event is free and attendees who purchase a ticket can return for free on one other day with proper ID.

Additional information about the event is as follows:

Show Hours:

Friday, May 7, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 8, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Show Location: