Zoo Knoxville wishes everyone (including animals) happy holidays!

The zoo posted a video featuring different animals opening Christmas gifts on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville may be closed for Christmas, but the staff is still wishing everyone, including animals, happy holidays!

They posted a video on social media Friday showing different animals opening their gifts, along with staff from different departments sending everyone good wishes and cheer this holiday season.

The video showed red pandas crawling around boxes and chimps swinging around, while a chicken got stuck in a gift filled with tissue paper. The zoo's elephant blew confetti to celebrate Christmas while a bear played with a snowman decoration in the video.

The zoo is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but will reopen on Sunday. Zoo Lights will also reopen on Sunday, starting at 5 p.m.