York shelter to distribute nearly 300 Thanksgiving meals to community members

YORK, Pa. — LifePath Christian Ministries is continuing its annual tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals to its residents and community members.

"We want to provide a place where people can come and feel like family, sharing a meal, sharing the love and grace of God throughout the building, and being able to just have an escape away for today," said Norman Humber, CEO of LifePath Christian Ministries.

The shelter donated 256 meals in 2020 and has a goal of nearly 300 meals today. Administrators at LifePath say the work could not be done without the surrounding community.

"We are so thankful for our volunteers, our donors, but most importantly we are thankful for the individuals who are staying at our shelter," said Allison Shipley, director of the advancement at LifePath Christian Ministries, "These are amazing individuals and to be able to enter into their lives through this time of year is very special for us as well."

Dennis Firestone has volunteered at the shelter in previous years for various occasions. He tells FOX43, the effort resonates on a personal level for him.

"We have a son right now that's not doing too well, and he actually was on the West Coast in a rescue mission scenario, in a rescue area, and we empathize with him and so we empathize with a lot of people in their predicament," said Firestone.

Throughout the day the ministry will hold chapel services and begin serving meals to residents at the men's shelter at 11:30 a.m., followed by the community at noon. At 4:30 p.m. residents at the Women and Children's Center will receive their meals. Community members will also receive meals to go for dinner.