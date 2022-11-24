York County shelter to provide 600 hot Thanksgiving meals to community today

LifePath Christian Ministries will provide 600 families a hot thanksgiving meal today.

Organizers say the meals will go out to people facing homeless, community members with nowhere to go for the holiday and first responders.

According to Norman Humber, CEO of LifePath Christian Ministries, around 500 people in York County, including 300 children, are homeless. LifePath Christian Ministries has been experiencing an influx of people needing assistance due to the rising cost of groceries and inflation.

As the colder months roll in, they’re anticipating more people will need housing and a hot meal. In 2022, LifePath Christian Ministries served 65,000 meals to those in need.

The organization's Thanksgiving menu is turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, corn, and plenty of desserts. Around 27 volunteers will distribute the meals to people.

The meals are just a start to the day for LifePath Christian Ministries, the agenda also includes:

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. there will be a chapel service at 367 W. Market St., led by community activist Jamiel Alexander.

From 11:30 to noon, guests at the Men’s Shelter will be served a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings.

From noon to 1 p.m., the community will be invited to enjoy a meal at the Men’s Shelter.

For more information about LifePath Christian Ministries click here.