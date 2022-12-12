York County mobile home park embracing the Christmas season

More than half a decade ago, one family started a tradition that would spread newfound holiday cheer throughout their neighborhood.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — The holiday festivities are in full swing in south central Pennsylvania.

One family is lighting up their entire mobile home park with Christmas lights for the holiday season.

Giant inflatables and thousands of lights are bringing holiday cheer to the Wrightsville neighborhood.

The light show, which the family started six years ago, has grown to over 200 inflatables and over 30,000 lights.

One family member says they hope the display brings the Christmas magic back for anyone who visits.

"It's very spiritual as far as I'm concerned," said one of the homeowners, participating in the festivities dressed as Santa Claus. "People say that Christmas isn't always a good time of year, but when they come in here it's always good. It gives them the feeling and magic back."