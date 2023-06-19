Juneteenth cookout in York brings out grills and good times

The "We Are Family" cookout, which was held by the City of York, brought families together to enjoy grilling, music and good times.

YORK, Pa. — The City of York hosted the "We Are Family" picnic at Penn Park on Sunday.

Families were invited to the grill and cookout in honor of the Juneteenth holiday, which takes place on June 19.

There were a variety of games and music for people to enjoy together.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of African American slaves back in 1865.

Event organizers say it's a great way to bring the community together and enjoy each other's high spirits.

"We want to show people why we should celebrate our history, our progress and our freedom. This is just a day to celebrate us, being us, and celebrate our culture, how far we've come and to look forward to how far we have to go," said Juneteenth York's co-organizer Sharee McFadden.