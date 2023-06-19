Wyndridge Farm celebrates dads, cars with second annual festival

The Father's Day Festival and Car Show made its second appearance at Wyndridge Farm in York Township, York County.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was a fun-filled Father's Day in York Township, York County!

The second annual Father's Day Festival and Car Show made its return to Wyndridge Farm to celebrate dads from around the area.

Plenty of families came out to celebrate the dads in their lives during the day, as well as being able to enjoy the warm weather together.

Additionally, dozens of cars were on display for visitors.

Attendees and officials both agreed that it was a great way for the whole family to celebrate the day with their dad.

"I think it's just a genuinely fun event for dads, moms, kids, friends, everybody really," said Wyndridge Farm CEO Jason Reese. "It's to celebrate dads and everything they do all year long, and to just hang out and enjoy the beauty of the farm."