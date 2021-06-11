What is Diwali and why is it celebrated?

"Diwali is traditionally known for the victory of good over evil," says Nishie Rajguru. "Thinking about the spiritual knowledge that we have gained."

CLEVELAND — Saturday marks the end of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, in the Hindu religion. But what exactly is this holiday and why is it celebrated?

Each year, family and friends within the Hindu Faith gather to enjoy food and festivities and offer delicacies in front of idols at a temple.

"There's five days in which we worship God and like, just celebrate," says Om Patel.

The holiday marks the beginning of a new year in the Hindu calendar…but it’s also celebrated by people of other faiths, such as Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains.

"Diwali is traditionally known for the victory of good over evil," says Nishie Rajguru. "Thinking about the spiritual knowledge that we have gained and moving from darkness to light. "

At the Hindu BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple in Brunswick, family and friends came together to eat, pray, and have fun…while also reflecting.

"The one thing is always, uh, introspecting, being grateful and recognizing what we have learned, the knowledge that we've acquired and the movement towards the next year," says Rajguru. "But also being hopeful, having gratitude towards everything and everyone, and as well as wishing everyone well for the upcoming year."

"It's, it's about life and your moral values as well," says Patel.

The entire temple community works for months, volunteering to plan this colorful celebration – where everyone comes together to take part.

"I think this is our favorite time of the year because we prepare for months in advance and we look forward to today," Rajguru told 3News.

Patel agreed, saying "Diwali is just fun in general. There's lots of like things that you can do, um, through volunteering, for example. You can like put your hobbies to like work and you can learn expertise from other people."

