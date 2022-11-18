Visit Santa and get some holiday shopping done at Santa's Workshop

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf will visit Santa's Workshop at Garden Spot Fire and Rescue, located at 339 E. Main St. in New Holland, on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Holiday shoppers will have the opportunity to browse through various crafters' wares for Christmas gifts, purchase food from local vendors and enter raffles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Children can visit with Santa and company from 10 a.m. to noon.
Event organizers will be collecting donations for Speranza Animal Rescue. Bring any of the following items to receive a free raffle ticket:
- Dog food, canned or dry
- Moist dog treats
- Durable dog toys
- Disinfectant spray
- Floor cleaner
- Flea and tick preventatives
- Paper towels
- 42 gallon (or larger) trash bags
- Clean new or used bedding—blankets, sheets or comforters
- Large towels (no washcloths, hand towels or pillowcases)
Proceeds from the day will benefit the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life.
The event is free to attend.