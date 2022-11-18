Visit Santa and get some holiday shopping done at Santa's Workshop

Misfits on a Mission is bringing Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf to Santa's Workshop.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf will visit Santa's Workshop at Garden Spot Fire and Rescue, located at 339 E. Main St. in New Holland, on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Holiday shoppers will have the opportunity to browse through various crafters' wares for Christmas gifts, purchase food from local vendors and enter raffles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children can visit with Santa and company from 10 a.m. to noon.

Event organizers will be collecting donations for Speranza Animal Rescue. Bring any of the following items to receive a free raffle ticket:

Dog food, canned or dry

Moist dog treats

Durable dog toys

Disinfectant spray

Floor cleaner

Flea and tick preventatives

Paper towels

42 gallon (or larger) trash bags

Clean new or used bedding—blankets, sheets or comforters

Large towels (no washcloths, hand towels or pillowcases)

Proceeds from the day will benefit the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life.