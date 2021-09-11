Veterans Day deals and offers 2021

Nov. 11 marks Veterans Day and local restaurants and fast food chains are honoring those who have served with free select items.

Originally called "Armistice Day," Veterans Day has been recognized for the last 102 years, honoring those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

This year on Nov. 11, local restaurants and food chains are offering veterans free meals and select beverages to say thank you for their service.

We've complied a list of some of the best deals you can enjoy this holiday below. (If you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

Applebee's: All veterans and active military will be able to select a free meal from a limited menu on Nov. 11 with proof of ID, according to Military Benefits Info.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active military members who visit Buffalo Wild Wings on Nov. 11 will be able to receive a free order of boneless wings with a side of fries, offered both in-person and through takeout.

Denny's: Denny's will be offering veterans a complimentary free breakfast from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m., where visitors can visit select locations and build their own Grand Slam breakfast.

Dunkin': Dunkin' is offering veterans a free donut of their choosing once again this year with no purchase or ID necessary.

The company is committed to supporting U.S. troops through their Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program that has donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas, according to a Dunkin' press release.

Dunkin' sends a case of coffee to deployed troops each week, taking into consideration recommendations by loved ones and troops themselves. According to Dunkin', since 2003 the company has sent over 240 pounds of coffee to active military members.

Royer's Flowers & Gifts: Royer's will be honoring veterans by offering free patriotic bouquets, featuring a red and white carnation wrapped in a blue bow. Veterans can stop by and pick up their patriotic bouquet tomorrow at any Royer's location in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.

Non-veterans may also purchase a bouquet for $2.10 each.

Sheetz: Once again Sheetz will be offering their Veterans Day deal combo: a free meal and a car wash to commemorate veterans and active duty military personnel. Veterans have the option of either a free turkey or ham sub with a regular size fountain drink of their choosing.

Starbucks: Starbucks is offering all military members a free 12-ounce hot coffee this Veterans Day. For every cup sold on Nov. 11, Starbucks will be donating 25 cents to be divided evenly between Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support mental health of military communities.

Headstrong helps connect veterans with no-cost counseling services, offered in-person or via telehealth, provided by health professionals trained in treating military veterans and combat-related post-traumatic stress.

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) offers veterans workouts and challenges at 192 locations worldwide and through their app to help build a sense of belonging.

Starbucks has also donated more than 4 million cups of their whole-bean coffee to deployed military units.

Wawa: Wawa once again is offering veterans, active military, and their families free any size hot coffee all day Nov 11.

Operation Taste of Home is an annual tradition organized by Wawa Associates who help send out alongside other organizations, more than 5,000 care packages to service members abroad, according to a Wawa press release.